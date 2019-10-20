Rep. Elijah Cummings to lie in state at US Capitol

In this Aug. 7, 2019, photo, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., speaks during a luncheon at the National Press Club in Washington. U.S. Rep. Cummings has died from complications of longtime health challenges, his office said in a statement on Oct. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that Rep. Elijah Cummings will lie in state in the National Statuary Hall at the United States Capitol on Thursday, October 24th.

Rep. Cummings died Thursday after serving in the House for more than 20 years.

He was also Chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

Speaker Pelosi said after Cummings’ passing:

“In the House, Elijah was our North Star. He was a leader of towering character and integrity, whose stirring voice and steadfast values pushed the Congress and country to rise always to a higher purpose. His principled leadership as Chair of the Committee on Oversight and Reform was the perfect testament to his commitment to restoring honesty and honor to government, and leaves a powerful legacy for years to come.” Nancy Pelosi

A ceremony will be help Thursday, it is for invited guests only. After the ceremony, there will be a public viewing.