GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — Join us for the latest episode of Reporter’s Notebook with digital reporter Cheyenne Pagan and reporter Erin Jenkins.

Erin talks about how Craven County commissioners will vote Monday night on critical race theory teaching in county schools. She will attend the meeting and give live updates through her social media. Her full story will be on our evening newscasts at 10 and 11 with the final results.

Watch the video above for more details.