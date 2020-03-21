Representative Chris Humphrey named to NC House Committee on Covid-19

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT)- Representative Chris Humphrey (R-Lenoir, Pitt) has been appointed to the Economic Support Working Group of the North Carolina House Select Committee on Covid-19.

Speaker Tim Moore and the representatives will meet remotely to prepare immediate and long-term legislative responses to the developing crisis.

The committee meetings will be held by phone and remote participation. Members of both parties will chair the policy working groups that will minimize gatherings of staff and members in accordance with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

The state House Select Committee on COVID-19’s charge includes addressing “documented and anticipated economic impacts associated with the spread of COVID-19 virus on North Carolina’s economy, including workforce dislocation, health system resource management, declined consumer activity, and temporary industry contraction.”

Speaker Moore said state lawmakers stand with senior citizens and vulnerable populations who are most at risk from COVID-19’s spread, as well as people across North Carolina facing an uncertain economic future. He said the extensive list of reforms the committee could consider necessitate the working groups begin meeting as soon as within the next few days.