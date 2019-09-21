Representative Kandie Smith and Senator Don Davis meets with community members in Bethel

Many people in northern Pitt County want to have discussions with elected leaders and have their voices heard.

Today they had the opportunity to attend a breakfast in Bethel sponsored by representative Kandie Smith and Senator Don Davis.

Kandie Smith represents the state’s 8th house district and Don Davis represents the 5th district in the senate.

They met at New Wynn Chapel Church on Saturday to have a conversation with the community.

Senator Davis says, “it’s important to listen and to hear um what’s on the mind of our residents and especially those in northern Pitt County and parts of the county that feel left out.”

This meeting focused on educating the community on issues that have direct impacts on them and their families.

Packets of information were passed out and attendees of the meeting were able to ask questions regarding healthcare, medicaid transformation and more.

With the budget being a hot topic.

Representative smith says she’s looking forward to making sure they get a budget so the state can move on with other projects.

“The state is kind of at a stalemate until we get this budget. If we start looking at DOT projects, any promotions or raises, any new funding none of that can happen until this budget is completed so it is critical,” she says.

Linda Heath attended the meeting and shares her thoughts. She says, “I

love this meeting because it is helping the elders on medicaid and everything that you know that’s out here for us we can receive it if we just try and know about it so it’s a good way of doing things.”

Representative Smith and Senator Davis say they will continue to work hard until a budget is passed that works for eastern North Carolina and residents of the state.