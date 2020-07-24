Representative Kandie Smith to host free COVID-19 testing session

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Representative Kandie Smith has announced that she, along with Sen. Don Davis, in partnership with Vidant Health, will be hosting a free COVID-19 testing session in Greenville to assist in efforts to expand the availability of COVID-19 testing in underserved, predominantly minority communities.

The session will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at York Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church on 201 Tyson Street in Greenville.

All aspects of the testing will be completed by trained Vidant team members, with volunteers from York Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church offering organizational support.

Volunteers will be on hand to assist with voter registration efforts as well, and volunteers will be providing some 200 produce boxes that were donated by the Greenville Produce Co. Boxes will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

The COVID-19 tests will be provided for free and registration is not required, though organizers do encourage individuals hoping to get a test to arrive early, as the event will conclude at 1 p.m.