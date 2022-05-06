(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — In the past several weeks, on an average of twice a week, there’s been something coming out about North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn, a Republican representing most of western North Carolina.

Some of it is by his own doing.

There have been two incidents where he was cited for bringing a gun to an airport, issues with his driving history. They are issues which he has addressed in public statements and on social media.

He’s also made other statements about conduct in Washington which drew swift condemnation from leaders in the Republican Party.

“(He) is not doing his job as Congressman, creating headlines out of his personal life,” said Michele Woodhouse, who is a former supporter of Cawthorn who is now running against him in the Republican Primary for the 11th Congressional District seat.

“The headline should be how we are serving senior citizens, what we are doing for the farmers here, what we are doing to serve our veterans,” she added.

Just this week, there have been two specific stories that have made news. One involved allegations of insider trading that are becoming more significant.

The other involves an explicit video, which showed Cawthorn naked and in a compromising action. Queen City News received the video Wednesday before it went viral on social media and held off on reporting it because its authenticity could not be verified. Cawthorn himself, in a tweet, confirmed the authenticity Wednesday night, calling it a continued “drip” of information.

“A new hit against me just dropped,” he tweeted. “Years ago, in this video, I was being crass with a friend, trying to be funny. We were acting foolish, and joking. That’s it. I’m NOT backing down. I told you there would be a drip drip campaign. Blackmail won’t win. We will.”

“Rarely do you see this many types of allegations or salacious videos coming out,” said Emily Brooks, a reporter for Nexstar sister publication The Hill. She said there does not seem to be a lot of support for Cawthorn in Washington, currently, except among the fringe parts of the Republican Party.

She added that is largely due to the totality of issues involving the congressman.

Before the video and the allegations of insider trading, there was another video that involved Cawthorn in a car with another male in what some have noted as a compromising situation. Before that, there were photos of him dressed in women’s clothing on a cruise ship, comments about Congressional members engaged in cocaine use and orgies, the reported possession of a knife at school board meetings, a series of traffic stops where he was cited for speeding or driving with a revoked license, along with the statements made about Zelenskyy, in addition to comments about the LGBT community.

While Cawthorn has not explicitly addressed the video, he did reference the controversies in a longer-form video released Wednesday, prior to the video going viral.

“You are witnessing one of the first examples of a politician who grew up with a cellphone in their hand with the ability to take photos, videos and have others use that content as a way to hurt you,” he said in the video. “I’ve really never seen the swamp launch such a coordinated attack against any individual in politics except for Donald Trump.”

Brooks noted that there is very much a wait-and-see attitude in Washington over what will happen with Cawthorn’s primary chances.

Cawthorn’s office did not respond to any requests for updated comments or interviews about the video or the recent headlines he has made.

U.S. Senator Thom Tillis did release a statement Thursday, calling Cawthorn’s conduct “embarrassing”, adding, “it seems every week Cawthorn makes headlines for all the wrong reasons.”