Republicans hold virtual meeting instead of planned convention

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina leaders held what was to be their NCGOP convention virtually this year.

The event was supposed to take place over a four day period at Greenville’s Convention Center, but was canceled.

Republicans are blaming Governor Cooper for the cancellation, saying he basically gave them no choice.

Party officials say they were going to reduce the amount of people at the event to 25% capacity, while featuring masks and social distancing.

According to the NCGOP…that wasn’t enough for Cooper.

State health officials advised against an in-person event because of the coronavirus, which ultimately led to the in-person event being canceled.

Pitt County’s Republican Chairman Gary Weaver feels their health and safety plans would’ve worked.

“If you meet the requirements that were put out, you’re meeting them,” said Weaver.

“Whether you’re a democrat, republican, independent, we’re all human. We were going to exceed that. So we would’ve been safer than if you go into a restaurant and eat right now.”

The virtual convention featured speakers, including voting on republican delegates.

