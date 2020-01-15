Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Rescue efforts underway after trench collapse leaves workers trapped in Wake County

News

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Emergency responders are working to rescue workers after a trench collapse left them stuck underground, officials said.

The collapse happened in the 4200 block of Corners Parkway, which is located near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and T.W. Alexander Drive.

Just before noon, one worker was pulled from the ground.

Officials on scene said the recent rains made this cave-in “extremely dangerous.”

The initial call came in around 11:15 a.m.

This is a breaking story that will be updated as it develops.

The location is listed with a Durham address but sits inside Wake County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV