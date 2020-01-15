Rescue efforts underway after trench collapse leaves workers trapped in Wake County

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Emergency responders are working to rescue workers after a trench collapse left them stuck underground, officials said.

The collapse happened in the 4200 block of Corners Parkway, which is located near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and T.W. Alexander Drive.

Just before noon, one worker was pulled from the ground.

Officials on scene said the recent rains made this cave-in “extremely dangerous.”

The initial call came in around 11:15 a.m.

Avoid the area of Glenwood Ave and TW Alexander. DHFD is currently operating on the scene of a trench collapse with RALEIGH and Durham fire departments. Expect heavy delays in the area. — Durham Highway FD (@DHFD) January 15, 2020

This is a breaking story that will be updated as it develops.

The location is listed with a Durham address but sits inside Wake County.