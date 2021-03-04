Researchers find former Civil War hospital in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Members of the New Bern Historical Society announced the rediscovery of a building that served as a Civil War hospital.

The brick building on Craven Street near Front Street was used to treat both Confederate and Union soldiers beginning in 1861. Union forces occupied New Bern and used several buildings as hospitals.

The brick building is one of only three North Carolina Civil War hospitals still standing. White-washing was used on the walls so the room was brighter at night. It was also done to ensure cleanliness.

The New Bern Historical Society is currently working to find the locations of two other Confederate hospitals in New Bern.