Residents concerned about potential sand mine near neighborhood

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Residents who live near Brice’s Creek Road in New Bern are worried about a possible sand mine near their homes.

The homeowners received a letter about the mine within a thousand feet of their property.

Ralph Provost Construction Company is applying for a mining permit to mine on more than five acres of land off Crump Farm Road with a 15-year period.

There are about eight to 10 subdivisions, in the area.

Residents Tony Powers and Rocky Grubb decided to start a petition and community group to stop the project.

Powers and Grubb have expressed their concerns to Craven County Commissioners with one commissioner also opposing the idea.

The state’s Mining Commission has the power to grant or deny the mining application.

N.C. Department of Environmental Equality says they have not received an application.

Powers and Grubb say they will continue the fight to stop the mine location near their homes.