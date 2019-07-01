Residents concerned over company collecting water samples

But it wasn’t a neighbor, it was a representative with Elite Water Systems out of Monroe asking to test people’s water in several neighborhoods in Ayden including country Aire and Kennedy Estates.

The Town of Ayden received several reports from on these people going door to door.

But Ayden resident Jacqueline Caudill let them test her water thinking they were with the Town of Ayden.

Caudill said there were several people walking around her neighborhood with no identification requesting to sample water and leaving flyers on doors.

Several other residents WNCT’s Amber Joseph spoke to believe these representatives were with the town.

The company is not affiliated with the Town of Ayden.

Ayden Town Manager Steve Harrell spoke to the water filtration company.

The manager of Elite Water Systems said they do make themselves known when they go door to door, but some residents are still skeptical.