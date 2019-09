Georgia Bernard, right, and Ana Perez are among residents filling sandbags to take home in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Hallandale Beach, Fla., as the town allowed residents to fill up sandbags until they ran out. All of Florida is under a state of emergency and authorities are urging residents to stockpile a week’s worth of food and supplies as Hurricane Dorian gathers strength and aims to slam the state as soon as Monday as a Category 4 storm. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Elizabeth City residents concerned about flooding may fill their sandbags free at the City of Elizabeth City Public Works Department Wednesday morning.

Starting tomorrow at 10:00 am. you can fill your sandbags for free at 410 Pritchard Street.

Staff said it is suggested to bring a partner and a large shovel (one to hold the bag, one to shovel sand) or if you’re working alone, a small gardening shovel or spade.