Residents of Pitt County mobile home park concerned with new ownership

FALKLAND, N.C. (WNCT) — Some Pitt County residents are worried they might not have a place to live in a month. The Beaver Dam Mobile Home Community in Falkland was purchased by new owners at the end of July.

They’re now asking residents to buy their mobile homes or leave by the beginning of September.

Stackhouse Management out of Durham will now be operating the property. They were there Friday to collect signed papers of the new rules. They also gave residents updated lease agreements that included their new monthly rent if they decide to keep their property.

Online Originals: Onslow County sees an increase in COVID-19 cases, here how it’s affecting the county

“If I get put out of here, I have nowhere else to go,” said Edward Lee, who is a resident at Beaver Dam.

Lee said the situation is putting a toll on him. He and other people living there said they have been given two options: buy their home or leave in 30 days.

55 NC House Republicans call on health care systems to reconsider vaccine mandate

“You have to sign your paper, your documentation saying that you are going to buy your property,” said resident Letoya Chavis. “There will be no more renting out here in the mobile home park. At that point, if you refuse to sign documentation that you want to buy your property, you have 30 days to vacate the premises.”

People who live there said they woke up to manila envelopes at their doors on July 30 with these new regulations.

(Erin Jenkins, WNCT photo)

“It had contracts of stipulations of what the new owner is requiring,” Chavis said.

Those stipulations are another reason the residents are not happy about the new ownership.

NC college students must get COVID shot or be tested weekly, UNC System says

“They are only allowing you to have two cars at your home,” said Chavis. “There are seven breeds of dogs you can’t have, and people already have dogs out here. You have to follow these guidelines, or else you will get evicted.”

Chavis has lived at the mobile home park for two years. She said this comes at a bad time.

“We’re in the middle of a pandemic so money is limited,” she said. “A lot of people can’t just jump up and move their mobile homes.”

Online pet scams rip off NC residents as more people seek furry friends during COVID-19 pandemic

Lee agreed.

“The little money I do get a month, once I pay my rent, my light bill, water, I’m broke,” Lee said. “Now if they raise my rent, I’m done. I have nowhere to go.”

Some residents are hoping the new owners will reverse the new rules.

Firehouse Subs to host bottled water drive for first responders

“Even if they reverse it because we’re trying to connect as a community, nobody will still feel comfortable,” Chavis said. “Our hands are still tied at the moment. We don’t know what these people’s plans are.”

9 On Your Side reached out by phone and email to Stackhouse Management for comment on their new property and to find out how they plan to address resident concerns. So far, we haven’t heard back.