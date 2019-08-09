Residents upset over plans to annex land

Today, Greenville City Council resumed and several items topped the agenda. This includes one issue that had a lot of people talking. People are concerned about a plan to annex land…and what it could mean for their neighborhood.

People who live near the intersection of Mills Road and Hudson’s Crossroads Road are worried about developing the area. They say traffic and water drainage problems already exist and developing the land could make the problems worse. An ordinance calls for annexing 390 acres of land in that area.



“You know it’s a case of this is not good for the citizens of Greenville if they don’t want it. It doesn’t appear to be good for the citizens who live around there in that area. They don’t want it. They who really seem to be in support of this are the people who are profiting directly from the development of the land” Said Ricky Smiley, Greenville City Council

After hearing from the public Councilman Rickey Smiley motioned to deny the annex…But the motion failed. A second motion received enough support from the council leaders voting to annex the area. After the vote several members of the community left the meeting upset saying members of the city council don’t know what it’s like to live there.