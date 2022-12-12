NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Communities across the east are learning about resources that are available to them ahead of the holidays.

Peletah Institute for Building Resilient Communities held their first ENC Regional Church and Community Holiday Resiliency Collaborative at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center this morning.

The collaborative, which featured 80 community organizations offered support for those who were affected by Hurricanes Florence and Matthew, as well as COVID-19.

“It’s not having to be on the phone and wait on hold, it is literally being able to walk up to a table and say ‘I wanna know about the resources and services that you offer'”, Dr. Dawn Baldwin Gibson, the Executive Pastor of Peletah Ministries said.

When it came to some of our local elected officials, they spoke on what they are doing to make sure their community are building resiliency so they all can be safe ahead and after a disaster.

“I’m constantly advocating for flood mitigation, flood preventative measures and policies which will help us lookat how we can put models to help reduce flooding in the inner city,” Kinston Mayor Don Hardy said. “So we’re working on that, been working on that since 2017, and we’re beginning to see that there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”

For one resident she says along with the many resources, another key takeaway was seeing the importance of local community drives and encourages everyone to attend.

“Everybody can’t afford these big nice toys, and it’s just like if you have a child and they don’t have this thing that they want.,” Ivy Strickland, an attendee said. “It might be where i can’t afford to purchase it for my child, but this community and system will help handle it for me. it’s really a good thing that you get out and participate in things that way you learn more and you learn to speak and talk to people better too.”

Gibson says the next collaborative meeting will be in Greenville. A date and time has not been announced yet.