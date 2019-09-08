Resources focused on Dorian battered NC coastal communities

Ocracoke remains a focus for emergency managers, National Guard soldiers, doctors, nurses, volunteer groups today.

At Governor Cooper’s direction, resources are headed to hurricane battered coastal communities, many of which he visited yesterday.

“Recovery efforts will continue so our coastal communities can recover as quickly as possible,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Not every area evacuated is safe to return to just yet. Those eager to return to the islands should follow the re-entry instructions issued by local governments,” said Governor Cooper.

The Ocracoke water system is functioning, but a boil water advisory is in place. Cellular and public safety radio communications are restored and work on power restoration is still underway.

About 100 National Guard soldiers remain on Ocracoke supporting recovery operations, along with a medical teamand emergency managers.

The North Carolina Baptists on Mission are setting up a mobile kitchen on Hatteras Island at the Hatteras-Ocracoke Ferry Terminal.

That kitchen will support feeding on Ocracoke, with Wildlife Officers transporting prepared food to the island for distribution by the Salvation Army, which has two canteens working on the island.

The N.C. Department of Insurance is coordinating the arrival of insurance adjusters to help homeowners and businesses, and will also assist with a plan for collecting and disposing of the many flooded vehicles on the island.

About 7,000 homes and businesses remain without power, mostly in Hyde, Beaufort, Dare and Tyrrell counties and utility crews are working to quickly restore those outages to homes that are able to receive power.

If you wish to donate your time or financial assistance to recovery efforts, please go to NC.Gov/donate.