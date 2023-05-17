KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s a new place to shop in Kinston and it’s supporting a good cause.

Restored Hope cut the ribbon on their new boutique on Wednesday. The new business has everything for the ladies from clothes, shoes, jewelry and so much more. Not only is it a nice place to shop but it’s also giving jobs to women who are in recovery at the Hope Restorations home.

“I was an addict for about 15 years and I now have eight months clean,” said Brittany Rochelle, Team Leader at Restored Hope Boutique. “I’ve learned a lot of good tools and things like that to be successful in the future not only in my recovery but work-related as well.”

“We’re really hopeful and optimistic that this is going to be a viable way of accepting a woman into our family while giving her a place to work to learn some skills,” said Chris Jenkins, executive director of Hope Restorations.

You can visit the store at 124 North Queen St in Kinston. They’ll be open each week on Tuesday through Saturday.