Revisiting areas hit hard by Floyd’s floodwaters

A lot has changed since Hurricane Floyd 20 years ago.

9 On Your Side look back at the storm and its aftermath takes us into the air.

A devastating situation, the flood of the century.

First Alert Meteorologist, David Sawyer, revisits areas across the east which were heavily impacted by flooding including Princeville, Greenville, Snow Hill, and Kinston.

In 1999 David got a firsthand look at the devastation of the historic flooding.

He and photojournalist, Kenneth Roundtree, revisit those areas by plane with a look at then and now.