Ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Seven Springs Volunteer Fire Department

In Wayne County, the new Seven Springs Volunteer Fire Department is now open, years after being damaged by a hurricane.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Friday morning at the new station.

Plans for the new building started back in 2016 after Hurricane Matthew damaged the old station.

Then Florence came last year.

The new fire station can hold up to five trucks with two boats for water rescues.

Fire Chief Jeremy Price believes the new station will help better serve the community.

“Receive service by any means but we feel like we’re in a position now a reality. Better serve our community in its facility,” said Fire Chief Price.

The Seven Springs Volunteer Fire Department has served that part of Wayne County for more than 60 years.