Rise Up – Diversity in Medicine conference

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

The Brody School of Medicine hosted a medical conference focusing on diversity.

Students elementary through college were present at the conference, all focusing on different topics.





Students during the hands-on sessions, learning about the body and medical practices.

“Our Rise Up conference is a conference that gives opportunities to students who are from disadvantages backgrounds that are diverse in nature, to come to find out how to become a health professional,” said Dr. Cedric Bright.

“Whether it’s a doctor, or dentist, or nurse practitioner, or occupational therapy. All of the different disciplines we’re trying to demonstrate today.”

Dr. Bright is the Associate Dean of Admissions at The Brody School of Medicine.

He said although it’s their first year hosting, students seemed to be very interested.

“They’ve been excited, they’ve been engaged. I haven’t seen any of them on their phones. Imagine that. We’re really excited about the way they’re responding to our event today.”

Not all students present at the conference came with an interest in medicine.

Dr. Bright used an acronym called G.R.I.N.D. which means goals, reason, information, network, and discipline.

He says although they hoped to have persuaded students towards the health profession, that acronym isn’t unique to medicine…it’s unique to success and life.