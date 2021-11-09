RiversEast Workforce Development Board holds virtual hiring event for Veterans

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – RiversEast Workforce Development Board held a virtual hiring event today to celebrate Employ a Veteran Week. Bowen says they put an emphasis on veteran services for this virtual career fair.

The job fair was from 2-4 p.m. They had 15 employers hiring positions with the pay being $15 or more. Some of the employers were:

Iconic Marine Group

Martin Co. Schools

Metcore Industrial Solutions

Metropolitan Property

NC Dept of Commerce (Veteran Services)

NC Dept of Health & Human Services

NC Dept of Public Safety

Nutrien

Town of Winterville

“This is employ a veteran week and so we did a put a special emphasis on veteran services and will have veteran services available during the event and encourage veterans to apply,” Jennie Bowen, Workforce Development Director for the RiversEast Workforce Development Board.

Around 40 people signed up to attend the virtual career fair.

Bowen says that a lot of employers like the virtual career fair platforms because it saves them time, travel, and money, by doing it right at home.