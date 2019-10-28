Roanoke Rapids man arrested for DWI

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCT) A Roanoke Rapids man has been arrested for driving while impaired officials said.

On October 26 around 2:30 am, Officer Keith Lawrence of the Enfield Police Department along with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a license checking station on U.S. 301 at N.C. 481.

Officer Lawrence came into contact with Michael Jones of Roanoke Rapids who did not have a valid license.

While interacting with Jones, Officer Lawrence noticed Jones showed several physical signs of impairment and had the odor of alcohol on his breath.

After conducting standardized field sobriety tests, Officer Lawrence determined that Jones was appreciably impaired and should not have been driving the vehicle.

Officer Lawrence arrest Jones without incident and processed him for DWI.

Jones was taken before a magistrate and charged with DWI, DWLR impaired revocation and possessing an open container in the passenger area of a vehicle.

Jones received a $1,000 bond.

Officials said the vehicle Jones was driving was seized due to a “status two DWI seizure” which means that since Jones’ license was currently suspended for DWI and he was being charged with DWI again while the suspension was still effective, the vehicle he is driving is to be seized.

