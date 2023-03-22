ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Mayor of Roanoke Rapids announced its police chief and captain were placed on administrative leave March 12 and revealed the reason, according to an official news release from the City.

“Chief Bobby Martin and Captain Jamie Hardy were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations received by the City Administration,” the news release said.

North Carolina law limits the City’s ability to release information regarding a pending personnel

matter, but did say the City Manager initiated an independent investigation after speaking with City Council.

“The City Manager…initiated an independent investigation to ensure a fair and impartial review of personnel matters involving government employees,” the news release said.

Roanoke Rapids said the investigation began with a review of relevant policies, state statutes, federal law, professional guidance and interviews.

Initial interviews included key witnesses, former and current city employees, including both Captain Hardy and Chief Martin, the City also said.

The City said it expects to receive an independently-prepared report of investigative findings

by the end of this week.

Captain Hardy and Chief Martin were placed on leave in accordance with City policy, the news release confirmed.