Rocky Mount police investigate woman’s death

ROCKY MOUNT, NC (WNCT) – Rocky Mount police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found on the side of a road Wednesday morning.



Police said that at 9:48 a.m., they responded to a suspicious event reported in the 900 block of Greyson Road.



At the scene, officers said they found an unidentified white female lying on the shoulder of the road.



Rocky Mount Fire Department first responders and EMS crews responded, and the female was pronounced deceased on the scene.



Police are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Rocky Mount Police at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111, or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.