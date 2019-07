Rocky Mount, NC Police say this man is wanted in a break-in that happened on July 6, 2019 in the Woodlawn Road area.

ROCKY MOUNT, NC (WNCT) – Rocky Mount Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say is wanted in connection with a non-residential break-in near the Woodlawn Road area.

According to a timestamp on the image taken by a security camera, the break-in happened around 1:32 AM on July 6, 2019.

If you know the identity of this man, or know where he might be, call Rocky Mount Police at 252-972-1466.