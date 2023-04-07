TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount man was busted for drug trafficking on Thursday after a month-long drug trafficking investigation involving multiple agencies, according to the Tarboro Police Department.

On Thursday at 4 p.m., members of the Tarboro Police Department, Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, Nash County Sheriff’s Office and Rocky Mount Police Department finished a month-long drug trafficking investigation.

Tarboro Police said the investigation ended when two search warrants were executed.

The first warrant was executed at a Tobacco and Vape store located 102 B. River Oaks Drive in Tarboro.

The other search warrant was executed 1830 Lansdowne Road in Rocky Mount.

Several firearms, ammunition, counterfeit controlled substances, various substances, drug paraphernalia and cash were seized.

Items seized from the vape store and residence. (Photo from Tarboro Police Department)

Nedall Akram Mohammud Alwan was identified as the owner of the Tobacco and Vape store and the resident of the Rocky Mount address, according to police.

He was charged with:

Three counts of selling heroin

Three counts of delivering heroin

Four counts of maintaining a store for controlled substances

One count of trafficking heroin

One count of possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin

One count of felony possession of heroin

One count of possession with intent to sell/deliver counterfeit controlled substance

Alwan was taken to the Edgecombe County Detention Center and received a $1 million secured bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 12.