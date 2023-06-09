VANCEBORO – A section of a Craven County road will be closed for the next several months while an N.C. Department of Transportation contractor constructs a roundabout.

Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, which includes closing River Road between Nelson and Maple Cypress roads, and is expected to last through the fall. The new traffic pattern is being installed at the intersection of River and Nelson roads.

The department builds roundabouts to improve safety and traffic flow in an area. To watch a video and learn more about these types of intersections, visit this webpage.

There will be two detours during construction, one for cars and the other for larger trucks. Cars will use Maple Cypress Road and Nelson Road. Trucks will need to take N.C. 118 and Bay Bush Road.

Drivers should allow for extra time for their commute and use caution near the work zone.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.