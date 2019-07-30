Routine smoke testing in Northwoods Area to begin on Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Officials said a smoke testing of the city sewer system in the Northwoods area will begin Wednesday at 8 a.m.

The routine work will help identify any leaks in the wastewater infrastructure, officials said.

The smoke testing will continue until Friday.

Officials said that it will be normal to see smoke coming from vent stacks or manholes.

If it comes out of sewer cleanouts it could mean the cap is missing or broken, officials said.

According to a release, it will not be normal to have smoke coming into your home.

If you see smoke in your home contact a plumber.

If you see fire and smell something burning contact 911.

Locating and correcting defects in the system helps conserve the capacity of the wastewater collection system, lift stations and treatment facility.