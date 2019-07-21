RPD Officer injured after vehicle crashes into patrol car

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh Police Department Officer is recovering after a vehicle crashed into the officer’s patrol car early Sunday morning.

The officer was at the scene of another crash on I-40, when a vehicle crashed into his car around 3 a.m.

The officer was inside the patrol car with blue lights activated and blocking the outside travel lane.

The officer and the suspect were both transported to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation and the suspect’s name has not been released.