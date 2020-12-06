Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s personal attorney, tests positive for COVID-19

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(WNCT/CBS News) According to President Trump, Rudy Giuliani, his personal attorney, has tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday.

Giuliani has been traveling the country raising unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud following the 2020 presidential election.

Trump sent out a tweet stating that Giuliani tested positive for the virus. He says that Giuliani is by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and has been working tirelessly during the election.

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

The former New York City mayor is the latest person close to the president to become infected with COVID-19, including campaign aide Boris Epshteyn, Donald Trump Jr. and Andrew Giuliani, Giuliani’s son.

Giuliani has spent the weeks after the November 3 election appearing in front of Republican state lawmakers, claiming the 2020 presidential race was rife with fraud and that GOP election watchers were deliberately denied the chance to observe the vote-counting process, allowing million of illegal votes to be cast. But legal challenges brought by Giuliani and the Trump campaign have largely been dismissed, with federal and state court judges finding no evidence to support their claims.

Giuliani appeared maskless before a Michigan House panel Wednesday and then traveled to Atlanta, where he participated in a Georgia state senate hearing on election integrity Thursday.