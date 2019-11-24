Ruff ride: Florida dog bumps car into motion, gets solo trip

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities say they responded to a rogue vehicle spinning in reverse around a suburban cul-de-sac with a lone occupant inside: a Black Labrador.

News outlets report residents called police Thursday after seeing the dog trapped and clambering around in the car as it spun in circles in a Port St. Lucie neighborhood.

Police say they think the dog’s owner stepped away from the running car and that’s when the pet knocked it into reverse. Neighbor Anne Sabol says she watched the furry speed racer take out a mailbox and a trash can.

Car circles the cul-de-sac with ‘MAX’ locked inside On November 21, 2019 at around 8:07 am, officers went to the 2600 block of SW Edith Court, Port St. Lucie, FL for reports of a dog locked inside of a car (2003 Silver Mercury Sable) circling the cul-da-sac while in the reverse gear.While on scene, police learned the owner of the car made a wrong turn onto SE Edith Court, therefore he (owner) stopped his car, stepped out and while doing so, he shut the door leaving the dog inside. The dog named MAX accidently hit the shifter into reverse causing the car to circle the cul-de-sac, leaving the owner locked out of the car. As the car circled the cul-de-sac, it struck and damaged a mailbox. The owner provided police with an extra car fob, however it was inoperable due to a dead battery, so police gained access by approaching the car and entering the code on the key pad located on the driver side door. No injuries were reported, and the car sustained minor damage. MAX was fine, healthy and happy! Posted by Port St. Lucie Police Department on Friday, November 22, 2019

Sabol says the dog was in high spirits after being rescued, adding it “jumped out of the car, wagging his tail.”

Police stopped the joyride by punching a passcode into the driver’s door. No one was hurt.