“Rumble on the Roanoke” wraps up 7th year of racing

The Town of Plymouth is wrapping up a weekend of family fun, fireworks, and drag boat racing as the 7th annual “Rumble on the Roanoke” comes to a close.

“The Roanoke River is widely accepted as the premier race sight east of the Mississippi. We have the perfect racing conditions, the river is the perfect width. It’s excellent for racers, but it’s also really good for spectators,” said Brian Roth, mayor of Plymouth.

This year, around 35 races from the Virginia Outlaw Dragboat Association raced up and down the 800 foot stretch of river.

Some of the boats reached speeds of up to 130 miles per hour.

“When you only see the back of the boat in the water, it’s amazing. The high speeds, the noise, it just gets you ready to go,” said Tim Ward, a spectator at the event.

But the racers aren’t in it for the money.

“We don’t care who wins, because everybody’s friends. It’s like a big family fun thing. Once you come out, you’re hooked,” said Raquel Linger, Virginia Outlaw Dragboat Association.

If you weren’t able to make it out this weekend, the Virginia Outlaw racers will be back in Plymouth at the end of October for another weekend of family fun.