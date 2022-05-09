GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready for super soakers and running.

On Saturday, May 14th, the Oakwood School will be hosting a family day event to support the students and staff of Horizons.

Horizons is a summer program created to advance educational equity for Pitt County School students by building long-term partnerships with families and schools that inspire the joy of learning.

This super soaker 5k event will feature water guns, water sprinklers, and a slip and slide finish.

Food trucks may be available before and after the race.

The racecourse will be Oakwood’s Cross Country Trail Route located at 4000 MacGregor Downs Road.

Regular Registration is from May 1 through Race Day and the price is $25.

A T-shirt and Toy Water Gun with included with your registration sign-up today.