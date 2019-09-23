Ruth’s House fundraiser goes to victims of domestic violence

Ruth’s House helps victims of domestic violence have a safe haven.

Ruth’s House was created because the most pressing need in Beaufort County was for a domestic violence shelter.

This non-profit organization’s goal is to make a positive difference in the city of Washington by helping victims find peace while rebuilding their lives.

“Be a Honey and Help Us Raise Some Money” is at the Bank Bistro in Washington.

The event is 5-8 pm today.

If attending you can enjoy wine and cheese, a silent auction and a raffle.

The staff and board members of Ruth’s House will be in attendance to answer questions.

All the money raised is going straight to helping domestic violence victims.

For more information or to donate check out Ruth’s House.