GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As Halloween weekend approaches East Carolina University is teaching students how to stay safe.

On Wednesday, ECU held a safety fair, touching on topics like safe drinking, consent, and safe sex. The event also provided tips that students can utilize in order to prepare for the holiday.

ECU officials added that it’s important for students to be mindful of these precautions during this time in order to stay safe and have fun.