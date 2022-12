SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A captain for the Salvation Army spent Wednesday afternoon ringing the bell at a Red Kettle in a very unique way.

Captain Samuel Kim played the saw to gain the attention of many shoppers at the Dorman Center Walmart.

Shoppers stood by and watched as Captain Kim played the saw with a bow.

The Red Kettle Campaign helps raise money for those who need it most in communities nationwide.