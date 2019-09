RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey urges people victimized by Hurricane Dorian to stay strong, avoid being taken advantage of by dishonest contractors and scam artists, and allow the North Carolina Department of Insurance to assist with any insurance-related questions or concerns.

“Hurricane Dorian punished the North Carolina coastline with powerful wind and relentless rain and the Outer Banks are currently experiencing catastrophic flooding. Right now, our focus is on helping people,” said Commissioner Causey. We want to help people connect with their insurance companies and NCDOI consumer assistance team who can answer questions and address concerns to help them file insurance claims so they can get their lives back on track as soon as possible.”