NORTH POLE (WNCN) — If you’ve been following the saga of Santa Claus, you may remember that Old Saint Nick put his house up for sale on Zillow last year for a little more than $1 million. Almost one year later, he had no buyers, so this year he is trying again.

The 25-acre winter wonderland still includes his house, community of elf homes, his toy-making factory, the garage he stores his sleigh in and the stables for his eight tiny reindeer.

But inflation has hit up in the North Pole, too, as Santa has raised his asking price from $1,031,401 in 2021 to $1,154,137.

“Santa gets a peek into millions of homes each year. Now, millions are getting a peek into one of the most famous homes in the world. Touring Santa’s house on Zillow has become a new, high-tech holiday tradition,” Amanda Pendleton, one of Zillow’s home trends experts said.

The Claus’ home was first built in 1822 and had its last major remodel in 2013. It is approximately 2,500 square feet. According to Zillow’s Zestimate, there are no similar homes anywhere in the world.

Some of the house’s most special features include an oven with 12 different cookie settings, a floor-to-ceiling fireplace and a study where Santa makes his naughty and nice list, the Zillow listing said.

The front of Santa’s house (Zillow)

A store room in Santa’s house (Zillow)

Santa’s kitchen (Zillow)

Santa’s kitchen (Zillow)

Where Santa makes his naughty and nice list (Zillow)

A bedroom in Santa’s house (Zillow)

A bedroom in Santa’s house (Zillow)

Santa’s village (Zillow)

An elf dwelling (Zillow)

New this year, Zillow is offering a 3D tour of Elf Village, where elves live on-site in their own private family accommodations.

“Like snowflakes, no two elf dwellings are exactly alike,” Zillow said, adding anyone can RSVP to stay with an elf at any time.

Santa first listed his house on Zillow six years ago, and in that time, has seen a 77 percent increase in the value of his home over time, according to Zillow data.

“Zillow first calculated a special Zestimate value for Santa’s one-of-a-kind property using comparable homes in remote locations and applying a Santa premium,” Zillow said.