NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Get ready! It all starts in April for those who want to see the popular Savannah Bananas in North Carolina next year!

The exhibition baseball team known for their ‘Banana Ball,’ often performs in choreographed dances, and has legendary hitter walk-ups.

On April 12 – 14, 2024, the Savannah Bananas will be in Durham, North Carolina at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The team will be taking on The Party Animals. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m. and Sunday’s show starts at 1 p.m.

The Savannah Bananas are also known for their epic scoring celebrations.

“From running through the crowd to performing country line dances. When we score, you never know what will happen next!” the team said.

Hit the water with the Bananas

From Oct. 14 – Oct. 18, 2024, the team will launch Bananaland at Sea, which includes a four-night round trip cruise from Port of Miami to Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas.

It also includes a ticket for each booked guest to the Savannah Bananas vs. Party Animals game on October 12, 2024, at 7 p.m. at loanDepot park: Home of the Marlins.

For full details of Bananaland at Sea, click here.

Feeling lucky?

To try and get tickets to the greatest show in sports, you must enter the Banana Ball ticket lottery list. You’ll be asked to submit your name, email, phone number, zip code, and city of interest. Click here to join the ticket lottery list!