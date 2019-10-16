SBA grants Governor Cooper’s request for disaster declaration

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The U.S. Small Business Administration granted Governor Cooper’s request for a disaster declaration for counties that suffered damages from Hurricane Dorian, making additional assistance available to residents there.

“The Small Business Administration’s approval of North Carolina’s disaster request is an important step to getting more resources to the people impacted by Hurricane Dorian,” said Governor Cooper.

At the Governor’s request, the SBA granted a disaster declaration for Carteret, Dare, Hyde, and New Hanover and the contiguous counties of Beaufort, Brunswick, Craven, Currituck, Jones, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Tyrrell, and Washington, allowing affected residents to apply for low-interest SBA disaster loans.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov

Businesses and individuals may also obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 or 1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing, or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Loan application forms can also be downloaded at disasterloan.sba.gov.﻿

Following this approval, the Governor intends to sign a state disaster declaration, offering state-funded grants to people who don’t meet the qualifications for an SBA loan.

A state disaster declaration is anticipated later this week

The SBA disaster request and state disaster declaration follow FEMA’s denial of North Carolina’s request for Individual Assistance on October 8.