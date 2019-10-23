SBI arrest 2 former troopers after tickets irregularities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT)– On Wednesday special agents from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) arrested two former North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers after an investigation into ticket irregularities that began in June of 2019 at the request of Highway Patrol and the Harnett County District Attorney.

Former Trooper Jason Benson has been charged with five counts felony of obstruction of justice, five counts misdemeanor of failure to discharge duty and five counts misdemeanor of making a false return of process.

Former Trooper Christopher Carter has been charged with two counts felony of obstruction of justice, two counts misdemeanor of failure to discharge a duty, and two counts misdemeanor of making a false return of process.

Benson and Carter were arrested without incident by special agents from the SBI’s Capital District after turning themselves in at the Harnett County Detention Center.

During the investigation, special agents identified more than a dozen victims who had been issued citations or charges unbeknownst to them.

Most of the citations stemmed from single-car accidents or abandoned vehicles.

In some cases, the two troopers charged individuals and failed to serve the citation(s).

The victims didn’t know they had been charged, therefore they didn’t show up for their court date(s).

As a result, arrest warrants were issued for some while others had their driver’s licenses suspended.

The SBI investigation is ongoing.