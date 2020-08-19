SBI investigating deadly officer-involved shooting reported near Pollocksville

(WNCT) The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting reported Tuesday night near Pollocksville.

The incident was reported on 179 Ravenwood Road around 8:26 p.m.

The investigation involves one fatality, a 38-year-old man identified as Trevor Edwards, and deputies with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

No deputies were injured.

Upon completion of the investigation, the SBI will provide District Attorney Ernie Lee with a report.

District Attorney Ernie Lee will review the investigation to determine whether the shooting death was justified pursuant to the law of North Carolina.

