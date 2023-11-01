COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — The South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) says it is now a certified sensory inclusive agency.

They received training provided by KultureCity, a national non-profit that works to draw attention to invisible conditions.

“Through their Sensory Inclusion Training Program, DSS staff statewide are now able to better assist these South Carolinians through training and hands on aids to reduce anxiety while working with DSS,” KultureCity Executive Director Uma Srivastava said.

“This training really entails and helps these individuals to better understand what sensory needs are.”

According to KultureCity, one in six individuals nationwide has a sensory need or an

invisible disability. Some of these undetectable conditions can include individuals with

Alzheimer’s, autism, dementia, PTSD, strokes and sensitivity to light and sound.

Over the past several months, more than 3,800 DSS professionals have completed sensory inclusive training administered by KultureCity. DSS is now the first state social services program

anywhere to be certified as sensory inclusive. The agency is also the first state mass care

sheltering program to be able to say every shelter DSS assists with will have someone trained

while in operation.

“DSS is proud to be the first state agency in South Carolina to be certified in this program,” said

Michael Leach, DSS State Director. “Thanks to our partnership with KultureCity and their

Sensory Inclusion Training Program, we can now assist South Carolinians with unique needs

better than ever. Whether individuals come to one of our over 60 county, regional or state

offices for assistance or need help in a county emergency shelter during a disaster, DSS will be

there ready to do whatever it takes to serve our clients.”

“I am thrilled to join DSS and KultureCity in making today’s announcement as DSS continues to

raise the bar on serving children, families and vulnerable adults in our state,” said South

Carolina Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette. “This training program helps increase

inclusiveness and highlights strategies to help DSS professionals meet the needs of others.”

In September, Sensory Inclusion bags were sent to DSS offices around the state. The bags

include items such as noise-cancelling headphones, fidget tools, and a feeling thermometer to

help clients identify their needs These items can be used while people are on-site. Signs have

also been sent to all DSS offices to display letting people know that they are a sensory-inclusive

location.

According to DSS, about 250 of those bags were distributed with more to come.