SC Governor orders mandatory evacuation of coast as Dorian threatens

MIAMI (AP/WAVY) — On Sunday, SC Gov. Henry McMaster ordered a mandatory evacuation of his state’s entire coast as Hurricane Dorian threatens.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper have both declared a state of emergency in their respective states after the latest forecast for Hurricane Dorian increased the threat.

The emergency declaration makes it easier to get federal help and let state agencies coordinate possible evacuations or other preparations.

McMaster, Cooper and emergency officials are monitoring the forecasts to see if they push Dorian farther out to sea.

The latest forecast says Dorian is expected to stay just off shore of Florida and skirt the coast of Georgia, with the possibility of landfall still a threat on Wednesday, and then continuing up to South Carolina early Thursday.