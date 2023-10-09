SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina lawmakers are reacting to Hama’s attack on Israel.

The deadly attack began on early Saturday morning. Officials said over 700 people were killed, including nine Americans.

Governor Henery McMaster said “America and South Carolina stand firm with the State of Israel. Hamas is a brutal terrorist organization funded by the sworn enemies of both our nations. The people of Israel have our prayers and our unconditional support.”

Fellow South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and 2024 Republican Presidental Candidate said, “Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel today is an assault on Western Civilization. The truth is though, Joe Biden funded these attacks on Israel. America’s weakness is blood in the water for bad actors, but this is worse than that. We didn’t just invite this aggression, we paid for it. Iran is the biggest funder of Hamas. This is the Biden $6 billion ransom payment at work. Israel must defend its people and the nation, and the United States must do everything we can to assist our ally Israel. As Psalm 122:6 encourages us, we must pray for the peace of Jerusalem.”

United States Senator Lindsay Graham released the following statement:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our friends and allies in Israel as they defend their homeland from this unjust invasion and attack by the terrorist group Hamas. “It would serve Israel and the world well to respond to this outrage by launching an operation that will destroy the Hamas organization – not just contain it. “I am convinced that this unprecedented and brutal attack by Hamas is not only supported by Iran, it was designed to stop peace efforts between Saudi Arabia and Israel. A peace agreement between those two nations would be a nightmare for Iran and Hamas. “Israel has lived long enough in the shadow of the Hamas terrorist organization. Israel has always been pressed by the international community to make a proportional response to any attacks and the world was ready to condemn any Israeli excesses in defending their citizens and homeland. That kind of thinking and criticism needs to come to an end. “We should support Israel’s ability to eradicate this terrorist threat by any and all means necessary.”

Representative Jeff Duncan posted his statement on X. It said “I stand with our ally Israel as Hamas has launched a war against them by invading “by land, sea and air using paragliders” and shooting rockets into Israel. Let’s be clear, Iran is the financier of Hamas. The same Iran that Joe Biden just negotiated with and gave $6 billion dollars. We’ve seen how quickly the Joe Biden jumps to the aid of Ukraine, how long will it take for him to stand by Israel? To all Israelis, stand firm — Hamas will NOT be victorious!”

Another South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace showed her support by saying “Praying for peace and the people of Israel this morning.”