GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A customer left a Gaffney convenience store with a drink, donut and more than a few extra dollars.

SC lottery officials said the $10 lottery ticket was sold at Sunny’s Quick Stop on S Granard Street.

The lottery winner woke up his wife to tell her that he’d won $300,000 after he scratched off the winning ticket at home.

“She didn’t believe me,” he told lottery officials. The winner said his wife ordered him to return back to the convenience store and find out how much he really won.

Sunny’s Quick Stop confirmed that he was a winner of $300,000.

The couple drove straight to Columbia to cash in the ticket. The winner says soon they’ll be driving home to a new house.

For selling the claimed ticket, Sunny’s Quick Stop in Gaffney received a commission of $2,000. One more top prize of $200,000 remains in the 5 Spot game at odds of 1 in 660,000.