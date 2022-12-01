HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina school was placed on lockdown Thursday following a hoax active shooter call.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said at 12:03 p.m. Henderson County 911 received a “robo” call falsely reporting an active shooter at North Henderson High School.

North Henderson High School and the adjoining Apple Valley Middle School were immediately placed in lockdown protocol by school officials.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office responded within minutes to confirm there was no incident occurring on either campus.

The sheriff’s office said the incident is almost identical to other “robo” calls that have occurred at approximately fifteen other high schools across the nation in recent days.

Due to these incidents occurring nationwide, Federal, State, and local authorities from numerous agencies are investigating the incidents.

The sheriff’s office said all students and faculty were safe.