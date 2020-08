KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Northeast Elementary School is partnering with Greater Church in Kinston to get free book bags and other school supplies to students and people in need in the community.

It’s estimated 1 in 5 children in the U.S. live below the poverty line, making events like this important in getting back to school necessities.

The event runs from 3:30 to 6pm on August 31st, at 1002 East Highland Avenue, Kinston NC 28501.