COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) has finalized the classification placement of all schools beginning with the 2024-2025 school year.

This classification placement will be in effect for two years.

The guidelines established by the Reclassification/Realignment Guidelines Committee served as the blueprint for schools’ placements.

Schools were assigned based on their enrollment count, to include district additions and the 3.0 multiplier.

Flexibility, as approved by the Reclassification/Realignment Guidelines Committee, was also used with consideration given to geographics and travel.

Several Upstate schools were reclassified, including Christ Church Episcopal moving from 1A to 4A.

St. Joe’s and Southside Christian move from 1A to 3A while Landrum moves from 2A to 3A.

Daniel, Seneca, Fountain Inn, Southside, Wren, Blue Ridge, Travelers Rest, and Emerald all move from 3A to 4A while Clinton drops from 3A to 2A.

Easley, Greenville, Greenwood, Eastside, Riverside, and Wade Hampton all move from 4A to 5A.

“Appreciation is expressed to those who served on the Reclassification/Realignment Guidelines Committee,” said Dr. Jerome Singleton, commissioner of the SCHSL. “Classification placement of schools is the initial phase of the process. The next step for the League staff is to place the schools into regions in their respective classifications.”

The SCHSL’s Executive Committee will meet January 18-19, 2024, to hear appeals regarding the classification placements.

The final reclassifications are below:

Class A Total Enrollment Latta High School 396 St. John’s High School 387 Carvers Bay Early College High School 384 Dixie High School 362 Hannah Pamplico High School 358 Lewisville High School 349 Johnsonville High School 337 C. A. Johnson High School 336 Green Sea Floyds High School 335 Lee Central High School 334 Lake View High School 329 Calhoun County High School 323 Riverwalk Academy High School 323 Ridgeland Secondary High School 322 Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School 316 McBee High School 311 Hardeeville High School 288 Ridge Spring-Monetta High School 280 Baptist Hill High School 279 Allendale-Fairfax High School 246 Lamar High School 229 Great Falls High School 225 Ware Shoals High School 225 Wagener-Salley High School 215 Lowcountry Leadership Charter High School 212 Thornwell Charter High School 210 Williston-Elko High School 192 Military Magnet Academy High School 184 Bethune-Bowman High School 176 McCormick High School 171 Royal Live Oaks Academy High School 163 Whitmire Community High School 151 Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics High School 150 Branchville High School 149 Cross High School 149 Scott’s Branch High School 149 Hemingway High School 145 Denmark Olar High School 142 Polaris Tech Charter High School 128 Blackville-Hilda High School 122 North High School 118 Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School 112 Calhoun Falls Charter High School 83 Midlands STEM Institute High School 63 SC School For Deaf & Blind High School 39 Class AA Total Enrollment Lake City High School 655 Strom Thurmond High School 654 Chesnee High School 633 Clinton High School 625 Manning High School 613 Chester High School 610 Columbia High School 609 Philip Simmons High School 608 Saluda High School 601 Liberty High School 580 Timberland High School 580 Academic Magnet High School 572 Pelion High School 572 Blacksburg High School 566 Woodland High School 562 Lake Marion High School 559 Mid-Carolina High School 554 Cheraw High School 553 Andrew Jackson High School 552 Kingstree High School 551 Edisto High School 550 Central High School 549 Eau Claire High School 543 North Central High School 540 Hampton County High School 533 Andrews High School 518 Mullins High School 516 Buford High School 511 Fairfield Central High School 506 Marion High School 499 Batesburg-Leesville High School 481 Barnwell High School 474 Ninety Six High School 473 Atlantic Collegiate Academy High School 470 Burke High School 469 Chesterfield High School 463 Palmetto Scholars Academy High School 455 Whale Branch Early College High School 437 East Clarendon High School 406 Abbeville High School 379

Class AAA Total Enrollment American Leadership Academy High School 934 Georgetown High School 933 Chapman High School 929 Palmetto High School 929 Walhalla High School 888 Hanahan High School 874 Marlboro County High School 874 North Charleston High School 873 Powdersville High School 869 W. J. Keenan High School 866 Union County High School 857 Belton-Honea Path High School 851 Carolina Academy High School 851 Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School 849 Brashier Middle College Charter High School 840 Aynor High School 828 Oceanside Collegiate Academy High School 814 High Point Academy High School 808 Swansea High School 801 Loris High School 777 Landrum High School 776 GREEN Upstate High School 770 Waccamaw High School 770 Battery Creek High School 769 Mountain View Preparatory Charter High School 768 Pendleton High School 764 Broome High School 753 Horse Creek Academy High School 751 St. Joseph’s Catholic High School 748 Crescent High School 724 Woodruff High School 724 Bridges Preparatory High School 689 Silver Bluff High School 686 West-Oak High School 686 Dillon High School 683 Southside Christian High School 676 Newberry High School 673 Charleston Charter Math & Science High School 672 Class AAAA Total Enrollment North Augusta High School 1,411 May River High School 1,407 Richland Northeast High School 1,400 Westside High School 1,379 South Florence High School 1,358 Midland Valley High School 1,326 Gray Collegiate Academy High School 1,296 South Pointe High School 1,275 Travelers Rest High School 1,274 Bluffton High School 1,262 Dreher High School 1,246 Laurens District 55 High School 1,241 South Aiken High School 1,236 Airport High School 1,232 Fountain Inn High School 1,227 Greer High School 1,226 Aiken High School 1,220 York Comprehensive High School 1,210 A. C. Flora High School 1,208 Fox Creek High School 1,177 Wilson High School 1,158 Beaufort High School 1,156 Berea High School 1,147 Colleton County High School 1,139 Pickens High School 1,137 Greenville Tech Charter High School 1,131 Lancaster High School 1,118 Brookland-Cayce High School 1,114 Lower Richland High School 1,109 Bishop England High School 1,099 Greer Middle College Charter High School 1,090 D. W. Daniel High School 1,084 Hilton Head Island High School 1,050 Hartsville High School 1,049 Wren High School 1,045 Southside High School 1,042 Blue Ridge High School 1,037 Gilbert High School 1,027 York Preparatory Academy High School 991 Emerald High School 990 Camden High School 966 Seneca High School 958 Darlington High School 956 Christ Church Episcopal High School 952 Crestwood High School 946 Lakewood High School 892