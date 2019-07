The Scullery in Greenville posted a picture to Facebook of a check for $5,615.93 saying it was being mailed as a donation to the American Immigration Council.

This is the money they raised as part of a protest last Wednesday when Pres. Trump came to town.

The restaurant said they’d donate 100% of the proceeds that day.

They said it would be to “help with the immigration crisis at our southern border, and to celebrate our diverse community.”